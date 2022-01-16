REGIONAL/ The elite of medicine: 37 doctors from Madrid, among the hundred best in Spain

A total of 37 doctors from public hospitals in the Community of Madrid They are among the top one hundred in all of Spain in their speciality, according to the list recently published by ‘Forbes’ magazine.

The classification, called ‘The 100 best doctors in Spain, by specialties’, includes the names of the most important physicians in their field, taking as a reference their national and international recognition for excellence in the development of their healthcare, clinical, research, dissemination and teaching activities.

As reported by the regional government, the relationship has been drawn up based on the opinion of journalists from the health sector and also by presence in the media, recognition, occupation of relevant positions and contributions made in the field of care, research and teaching by medical professionals who practice in Spanish hospitals, both public and private.

Three specialists from Children’s Hospital Niño Jesús are part of this select cast: the head of the Oncohematology Service, Luis Madero López; the head of the Pediatric Neurology Section, María Luz Ruiz-Falcó Rojas, and the head of the Pediatrics and Endocrinology Service, Jesús Argente Oliver.

in the specialty of cardiology lTwo other doctors from the public hospital network of the Madrid Health Service have achieved a position in this national classification: José Luis Zamorano Gómez, head of the Cardiology Service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, and Borja Ibáñez Cabezas, interventional cardiologist at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

Also, in the specific field of heart surgery, the Forbes list includes head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Service of the Puerta del Hierro Hospital (Majadahonda), Alberto Forteza Gil, as well as the cardiologist Manuela Camino López, head of the Pediatric Cardiac Transplant Unit of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital.

In the same area, it also stands out Gonzalo Aldámiz-Echevarría del Castillo, head of the Cardiac Surgery Service at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles) and Villalba hospitals.

While, the head of the Dermatology Service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, Pedro Jaén Olasolo, and his counterpart at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, Eduardo López Bran, also excel in their specialty.

The Forbes classification also places among the best in Spain in its area the Head of the Otolaryngology Section of the Hospital 12 de Octubre, Alfredo García Fernández, in turn responsible for ENT of the Functional Unit of Rhinology and Endoscopic Skull Base from the center of Madrid.

also to head of the Otorhinolaryngology Service and coordinator of the Dysphagia Unit of the Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital (Móstoles), Raimundo Gutiérrez Fonseca.

In Gynecology and Obstetrics There are three doctors from public hospitals in the region: the head of this specialty service at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, Miguel Ángel Herráiz Martínez; his counterpart at the Infanta Sofía Hospital (San Sebastián de los Reyes), Julio Álvarez Bernardi; and Manuel Albi González, head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and Villalba hospitals.

also stand out the head of the General Surgery and Digestive System Department of Hospital La Princesa, Elena Martín, together with the head of the Endoscopic Unit of the Hospital Clínico San Carlos, Miguel Esteban López-Jamar, and Damián García Olmo, head of the Department of General Surgery and of the Digestive System of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and Villalba hospitals.

The Head of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Service of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, José Ignacio Salmerón Escobar, together with his counterpart at the Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and Villalba hospitals, Lorena Flor Pingarrón Martín, and the medical director of the Hospital Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Juan Rey Biel, also occupy a distinguished place in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at a national level.

Also in a prominent position are the head of the Thoracic Surgery Service at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, Florentino Hernando Trancho, and Ignacio Muguruza, head of the Thoracic Surgery Department at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and Villalba hospitals.

Similarly, they appear on the Forbes list the head of the Urology Service of the Rey Juan Carlos Hospital (Móstoles), Miguel Sánchez Encinas, and five other specialists from the Fundación Jiménez Díaz Hospital: Joaquín Sastre Domínguez, head of Allergology; Javier Pardo Moreno, head of the Neurology Service, Luis Álvarez-Galovich, head of the Spine Pathology Unit; Sarah Béatrice Heili Frades, pulmonologist and head of the Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit (UCIR); and Ramiro Cabello Benavente, associate chief of the Urology Service.

Several hospital department heads are also referenced in this selection Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and Villalba: Jaime Fernández Cuadrado (Diagnosis by Imaging), Clotilde Vázquez Martínez (Endocrinology and Nutrition), Pilar Llamas Sillero (Hematology and Hemotherapy), Jesús García-Foncillas (Oncology), and Emilio Calvo Crespo (Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology).

Finally, among the hundred best doctors in Spain chosen by Forbes are also Ricardo Díez Valle, head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles) and Villalba hospitals; Ignacio Jiménez-Alfaro Morote, head of the Ophthalmology Service at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles) and Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) centers; and Carmen González Enguita, head of the Urology Service of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and Villalba.