Reinaldo Rueda spoke about David Ospina’s injury and the absence of Teófilo Gutiérrez

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Reinaldo Rueda, spoke in advance of the friendly duel that he will face this Sunday (5:30 pm) against Honduras on US soil.

The Valle del Cauca strategist referred to what these days of work have been like in the face of the match against the Hondurans, who will deliver important aspects for the matches against Peru and Argentina for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

“All the boys are responding well, there are some who are on their way to being called up and others with whom we had not had the opportunity to share. It is a very positive balance, we hope that tomorrow in the exam we can capture what has been done”, Wheel commented.

“We are projecting the evolution of our players in international football and aligning the design of the roster for the next two games, what has been advanced in that sense is positive. Perhaps next Wednesday the roster of those summoned for the games against Peru and Argentina”, added the helmsman.

Regarding David Ospina’s injury with Napoli in the middle of the week, which has learned the alarms due to muscular issues, the coach indicated that “fortunately, the MRI produced a good result, there was no rupture according to the medical report, only a very strong contracture that he is going to have him in treatment”.

Regarding this Sunday’s rival in the United States, Reinaldo said that “it is a very demanding team, it is in another process, the teacher Hernán Darío has been with Honduras for a few months, but he has unbalanced men, it is a team that plays good football. It goes to be a good evaluation for both of us, although more so for us”.

One of the controversial issues in this call has been the absence of Téofilo Gutiérrez, captain and figure of Deportivo Cali in the December title. When asked why he was not called, Rueda explained that “Teo has had extraordinary games, even before moving to Deportivo Cali I was in that permanent evaluation, but the times did not coincide with the situation of the comparison with other players; at no time I wanted to disrespect a great player like Teo”.