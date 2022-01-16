Royalty – The search for the perfect cake to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

The Queen Elizabeth II turns 70 on the throne on February 6, but the main celebrations have been planned for an extended weekend in June.

Many of the events involve public participation, through an interesting program after the Covid restrictions.

Among the activities, Buckingham Palace has announced the convening of a competition pastry shop to find the perfect cake for the Platinum Jubilee celebration.

This was announced by the spokesmen for the monarchy on their social networks, specifying that all citizens over eight years of age may participate in this tournament to try to “creating the perfect platinum pudding recipe.”

The dessert hunt will occur during the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, powered by Fortnum & Mason and can be submitted to all those British over 8 years.

As if it were a reality gastro, the five finalists will show their creations to a panel of judges that includes some of the most famous chefs in Great Britain, such as the former Great British Bake Off judge, Mary Berry; Monica Galetti, from MasterChef: The Professionals, and Buckingham Palace’s chef de cuisine, Mark Flanagan.