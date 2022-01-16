Salma Hayek is natural and relaxing on Sunday | PHOTO

the beautiful Salma Hayek shared one of hobbies who performs the Sundays while just finished get out of the bath and she still has a towel tied over her head to dry her hair. In the image shared by the Hollywood actress on her Instagram account, she looks relaxed and attentive to the task she has to do.

Wearing an au naturel look, the Eternals (2021) co-star spends her Sunday relaxing as she tries to solve the popular math game of Sudoku, whose photo he captioned: “Sudoku Sunday. Sudoku Sunday. #sudoku #mood”.

Salma Hayek was left to see the natural this Sunday. Photo: IG

Sudoku is a mathematical game that was released in the late 1970s and became popular in Japan in the 1980s. It would not be until 2005 that its success and entertainment would explode in the rest of the world when newspapers began to publish it in a special section.

Salma holds Sudoku in her hands while playing it from an Ipad, a photograph that was captured by another person who accompanies the protagonist of El alley of miracles (1995). Hayek Pinault’s post was answered by the film and television producer, Heather Perry who sent him “bathrobe vibes”.

Likewise, the Egyptian artist and photographer, Youssef Nabil, sent a series of hearts, while followers of the Mexican highlighted her natural beauty that she showed without a drop of makeup:

“You look so beautiful and natural, blessings! have a good sunday SH”.

“Beautiful and cute and pretty and amazing.”

“Oohh can you Sudoku??? Great… I never get this.”

