Sandra Echeverría boasts a spectacular flat abdomen with a tiny pink bikini

The actress Sandra Echeverria turned on social media again, where welcomed the weekend showing off her spectacular silhouette in a daring swimsuit two-piece with which he showed off his dazzling beauty.

It was exactly through her official Instagram account, where the protagonist of ‘La Usurpadora’ consented to the pupil of her admirers by publishing a daring photograph in which exposed her flat stomach, all this while wearing a tiny pink bikini.

the heated selfie It was accompanied by the phrase: “It’s Friday and the body knows it, senses it, sings it and dances it“, thus provoking the admiration of his fans with more than 126 thousand heart-shaped reactions.

In a few hours the image became one of the most commented, generating more than a thousand messages in which the users of this social network let him know that he looks perfect at 37 years old.

“handsome“, “Beautifull“, “Always beautiful“, “Absolutely beautiful“, “perfect“, “Beautiful and natural authentic“, “You look very cute“, “The most beautiful thing my eyes have seen today“, “Goddess“, “what a beautiful woman“, They were just some messages that the singer also received.

Recall that the last time he decided to expose his silhouette in this way was in July 2021, when he appeared posing in front of a glass balcony wearing an impressive flat abdomen while wearing a colorful bikini, in which he caused the admiration of hundreds of fans. .

With this same swimsuit, the television star repeated the dose of sensuality and beauty, only this time she decided to pose sitting down to once again show off her stylized silhouette, an image that became one of the most commented on in her photo gallery.

You may also like:

–Sandra Echeverría wants to take the role of María Félix from Eiza González

–“Perfect Host”, a film starring Sandra Echeverría and Alejandra Espinoza, arrives in the United States on Pantaya

–Sandra Echeverría denounces that she has suffered discrimination in music