Schedule and where to watch today Colombia – Honduras live via Caracol TV and GOL Caracol for the international friendly duel FIFA | SPORT-TOTAL

The Colombia selection and Honduran will measure forces live this Sunday, January 16 in an international friendly at the Lockhart Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m. (Colombian time). Both teams are looking for their best version for the remaining matches in playoffs . Find out where to watch the meeting live, schedules, possible formations and more.

The coffee team is going through a difficult time in the Qualifiers, since they have not been able to win in their last 5 games or score a single goal.

That is why Reinaldo Rueda seeks in these friendlies, to have more variants in attack for the 4 crucial Qualifiers games that he has left. On the other hand, Honduras is having a hard time in the Concacaf Qualifiers, since they have not been able to win since the qualifying process began, registering 3 draws and 5 losses.

WHAT TIME DOES COLOMBIA VS. HONDURAS

→ Colombia: 5:30 p.m.

→ Peru: 5:30 p.m.

→ Honduras: 4:30 p.m.

→ Mexico: 4:30 p.m.

→ Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.

→ Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.

→ Bolivia: 6:30 p.m.

→ Argentina: 7:30 p.m.

→ Brazil: 7:30 p.m.

→ Chile: 7:30 p.m.

→ Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

→ Uruguay: 7:30 p.m.

WHAT CHANNELS TRANSMITS COLOMBIA VS. HONDURAS

The friendly match between Colombia and Honduras will be broadcast on Caracol TV, you can also follow minute by minute on El Comercio.

HISTORY OF THE COLOMBIAN NATIONAL TEAM

→ Colombia 0-0 Paraguay for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

→ Brazil 1-0 Colombia for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

→ Colombia 0-0 Ecuador for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

→ Colombia 0-0 Brazil for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

→ Uruguay 0-0 Colombia for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

