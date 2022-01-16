Security expert Pepe Vila will direct execution of PN reform

President Luis Abinader swore in the executive commissioner, who must implement the plans and actions of the reform.

The international security expert Jose “Pepe” Vila del Castillo will be responsible for implementing the plans and actions of the police reform after being appointed executive commissioner yesterday by the president Louis Abinader.

With 22 years of experience in the transformation of police forces in Latin America and West Africa, the specialist will be in charge of the Executive Commission created by the president to implement the design conceived by the working group for the reform of the National Police.

After being sworn in by the head of state In an act at the National Palace, Vila stressed that this reform has three factors in its favour: there is the political will of the Government to carry it out, it is a transversal process in which all the institutions and people who wish to participate participate, and It has a motivated police force.

The specialist, who until recently was a regional representative and senior regional adviser for the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), has experience in the fields of organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, drug prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

“Having their experience is undoubtedly a great success, with which we want to demonstrate to the country our firm commitment to fulfill what we have promised,” said President Abinader.