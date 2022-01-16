Sensitive loss for Andrés Lillini for the rest of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

It’s not all good news University City. Andres Lillini and the fans cannot fully enjoy the present of the team that has him as the only leader of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX with an ideal score (six units out of six), given that a loss was announced for the rest of the championship.

Is about Marco Garcia, who suffered an injury in the crash with the White Roosters of Querétaro. Already in the press conference after the commitment that took place in the The Corregidora Stadium, the Argentine strategist alarmed about the situation of the midfielder: “You have to take it to the CDMX quickly to remove plates, the first intention is a bone injury”.

And unfortunately for the protagonist in question, Andres Lillini and the whole environment National University Club, the injury was confirmed: “Marco Garcia: Fracture of the fibula of the right leg. It will be assessed by the surgeon to determine the appropriate procedure”, said the official medical report released by Pumas UNAM.

The losses of the Pumas of the UNAM of Andrés Lillini

With the confirmation of the fracture of the right fibula of Marco Garcia, the Dwarf joins the extensive list of casualties of the UNAM Pumas from the coach Andres Lillini at Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX, which is already integrated by different ailments, the Argentines Nicolas Freire, Juan Ignacion Dinenno and Favio Alvarez.

When does Pumas vs. Tigres for matchday three of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX?

Pumas UNAM will try to stay on the path of victory in the game of the third day of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX against the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. The match will take place next Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. CDMX at the University Olympic Stadium.