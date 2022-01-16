Shake in Barcelona! Ousmane Dembélé rejects the renewal offer and this would be his severe punishment for the club

He claims to be a crack and wants to be treated as such. the novel of Ousmane Dembele with the Barcelona It seems to have a final opinion and it is that the French player will not renew with the club.

so i announce it the journalist Gerard Romero, man of important news in Spain, informed in the European morning that the world champion refuses to sign and will leave as a free agent after June 30, although under heavy punishment.

The Barcelona sees as a lack of respect the request of the footballer who did not perform as expected in the four seasons as a Blaugrana even though he was paid 145 million for his services.

The landscape of Dembele and his agent, Moussa sissokoIt is clear: they want the striker to be treated as a ‘world star’ with a total salary of 200 million gross over five years, plus a 20 million commission for the representative and another 20 million signing bonus.

– The punishment he will have –

Barcelona is suffering a worrying economic decline, they barely meet the statutory wage bill to register players and are looking to get rid of the stratospheric contracts signed by the previous presidency, so complying with the whim of Ousmane was never an option.

Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sports director, warned the French that there would be consequences if the renewal did not materialize, and these will be put into use after the winter market closes.

The Spanish media report that Barcelona have threatened the player’s agent that his client will not play another minute in the team until his contract ends on the last day of June, something that would cost Dembélé dearly as the World Cup is looming in November.

“As Xavi is not in favor of having a player in the stands for six months and training separately, the best solution for everyone would be an immediate departure from the club, either in the form of a transfer or by giving the letter of freedom. Barcelona is already studying the best alternatives, even contemplating the unilateral route of terminating his contract and going to court in the worst case scenario,” Diario As wrote on its website regarding the Frenchman’s situation.

The journalist Romero anticipates that Barça will withdraw the renewal offer imminently and will lower the resignation clause that the player has for sale, as well as informing Ousmane that he will not play again under the Blaugrana shirt, which he wore in in any case for the last time on Wednesday in the Super Cup semifinal against Real Madrid.