‘She never had to work for anything’

When last November the end of the guardianship under which Britney Spears had been for more than 13 years, many thought that this would leave behind the drama that had surrounded the singer’s life during all this time, however, it has not been exactly like that. Some days ago Jamie Lynn Spears granted an interview in which he spoke about his older sister and ruled out his participation in the legal process through which their father assumed control over Pop princess. The statements of the protagonist of Zoey 101 They provoked many reactions on social networks, however, those of Britney have been the ones that have attracted the most attention. The 40-year-old interpreter has shared an extensive message in which she refutes her sister’s claims.

After Jamie Lynn assured in good morning america that she was not aware of what was happening with her sister as part of her guardianship, Britney has taken to her Twitter account to strongly express her opinion on the matter. “I saw him with a fever of 40 (degrees), hahaha and actually it was nice to have such a high fever because I had to give up and not worry”, he expressed at the beginning of his message. “I just didn’t give a damn…but I had a really bad headache…Of course I’m a drama queen if I get sick, so I think I was dying,” she added. The singer clarified that she already felt better, although she was sincere in admitting what bothered her about the interview granted by her sister. “He said my behavior was out of control. She was never close to me in 15 years during that time, so why are they talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?? Seriously?” he pointed out. The Princess of Pop, and is that his younger sister is currently promoting his book Things I Should Have Said.

Britney further reiterated feeling hurt that Jamie Lynn performed her hits without her permission. And it is that during his participation in the American morning, the actress said: “I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about it. I honestly don’t know why that bothers her.”, he said, referring to his 2017 presentation at the Radio Disney Music Awards. And it is although Jamie Lynn downplayed this situation, for the interpreter of Toxic It was something really significant. “I know it might sound silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. They always gave everything to her!”, he pointed.

This disappointment over her sister’s statements adds to those she has already had before with other members of her family, especially with her father, who led the process by which Britney lost control over her personal life by order of a judge. . “My family ruined my dreams one hundred thousand percent and on top of that he tries to make me look crazy while I have a fever of 40, and I can’t get out of bed. My family loves to bring me down and hurt me, so I’m upset with them”, concluded the singer.

Jamie Lynn called the singer “erratic and paranoid”

“When (the conservatorship) started I was 17 years old (and) about to have a baby, so I did not understand what was happening nor was I focused on it. I was focused on the fact that I was 17 years old and about to have a baby…”, assured the star of Zoey 101 in good morning america. “I (understood) as little about it then as I do now…” he added. In her book, Jamie Lynn called the behavior of Pop princess “erratic and paranoid”, so when questioned about it, she defended her position expressed in her memoirs. “It was very important to me, first, to honor my voice. (I felt like) I have to do this or how can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves? “I can say how I felt because that matters. It matters that it hurt me”, he added.

