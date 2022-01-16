Singer Celine Dion cancels end of her North American tour for health reasons

Canadian star singer Celine Dion announced on Saturday the cancellation of the North American leg of her “Courage” tour due to persistent health problems.

“I had high hopes of being ready to go back on stage now, but I realize I have to be more patient,” the star lamented on her Twitter account.

Dion, whose shows had to be postponed due to the pandemic, had already canceled shows scheduled in Las Vegas, in the western United States, between November 2021 and February 2022.

On March 9 he was due to resume his tour in Denver and until April 22 he was scheduled to perform in 15 other cities in the United States and also Canada.

These shows are now also canceled because the recovery of the singer’s health, who suffers from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that prevent her from performing on stage, “is taking longer than expected,” said the firm that represents her in a press release.

Celine Dion had given the first 52 shows of the tour before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Shows on the European leg of the “Courage” tour remain scheduled. They are due to start on May 25 in Birmingham, UK.

“I will be so happy when my health returns, the pandemic is behind me and I get back on stage,” said the Quebec-born artist.