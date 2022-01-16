Stove football 2020: PSG say no to Newcastle in their attempts to sign Keylor Navas

ANDhe PSG has a battle in the frame who has stolen the spotlight. Keylor Navas and Gigi Donnarumma have been competing in the last campaign to keep ownership, and although the offers on the market could release Mauricio Pochettino to be rotating, the Parisians seem to be happy with their two stars.

According to information from RMC Sport, Newcastle would be looking for their new goalkeeper and has insisted on getting the services of the experienced Costa Rican goalkeeper, but all his attempts were rejected by the Parisians.

The reason? Pochettino has said on countless occasions that he wants to keep his two goalkeepers. within the framework of PSG and that in the future he will have to choose his starting goalkeeper, but as it does, it will keep rotating both players.

What’s more, Navas maintains a juicy contract until 2024 with PSG and continues to be the Argentine coach’s favorite, having played 17 games with 17 goals allowed and five marks in zeros in all competitions this season, relegating Donnarumma to eight games with three clean sheets and six goals conceded.