Summary of the game Cruz Azul vs Juarez (1-0)

without being spectacular, Blue Cross basted his second game with victory at this beginning of Clausura 2022. Juan Reynoso once again had the luxury of seeing his reinforcement, Charlie Rodriguez, scoring his second goal to give him the triumph tonight at Machine against FC Juarez in the Azteca with a marker of 1-0.

Reynoso was seen in the need from enable in its eleven initial to Luis Ángel Mendoza as the only center forward, a task that the former player of America did not know how to fulfill and looked lost on the field.

However, the lack of an attacking man on the field was not much of a problem for the Machine since with barely four minutes in watchj, showed up Rodriguez for define a great happens by Uriel Antuna.

The former Rayados continues with an extraordinary presentation in the light blue squad. Charly signed Antuna’s service, who made his way through the border defense to serve his new partner.

Antuna already had his first significant action with his new team, after last week in his debut he did not shine at all in the field and came out of change.

the changes came

At second time, both of them benches moved their parts. Reynoso bet for closing the goal with a line of five in which he gave the debut to Alexander Mayorga to accompany Cata Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete and Juan Escobar.

Later, the Mendoza’s departure opened the way for Rómulo Otero and Santiago Giménez, both gave him a greater volume in the attack on the light blue.

Even the experienced Venezuelan had a couple of chances to contribute to the scoreboard, the clearest was ruined by Hugo González. Otero headed a service from Shaggy Martínez, but behind the border goalie he saved in a good way.

With five minutes of compensation, the stands stayed with the celebration cement for the second victory with a view to the two visits what will you have in the upcoming dates, the first against Rayados and the second against León before returning to the Azteca to receive Necaxa, a team that seems to be a bearer check at this start to the season.

​