Summary Toluca vs. Santos (3-1). goals

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 16.01.2022 14:01:47





the hell of Toluca burned again with a triumph of the Red Devils after beat Santos 3-1 with a great performance leonardo fernandez and that made us forget the painful performance against Pumas on Day 1 of the Closing 202two.

The team led by Ignatius Ambriz He did not disappoint his fans and although he spent some moments of urgency, he knew how to prevail over the Guerreros de la Laguna, who are also starting a new process in the MX League at the hands of the Portuguese Peter Caixinha.

Santos started with an advantage in the match thanks to a controversial goal from Edward Preciado, who allegedly appeared out of place to send a fixed-tactic center to the bottom and thus achieve the 1-0. The VAR took in validating the goal, but finally gave it up to put the score 0-1.

The Scarlets responded thanks to a great play that was first finished off by alexis canelo who forced the goalkeeper Charles Acevedo to launch and reject. However, the ball got to him. Daniel “Fideo” Alvarez who got the 1-1 goal for the tranquility of the scarlet bench.

In the second half came the performance of Leo Fernandez, who started the play of the second goal by stealing the ball. The team then carried the ball to the area where finally a low center was finished off by Leo to make it 2-1 and wake up the rostrum.

finally came the goal by Diego Rigonato, who after a few moments on the pitch took advantage of a rebound and volleyed to make it 3-1 for peace of mind and secured the three points in Hell.

​

​