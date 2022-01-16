Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction, date, time, streaming and TV channel to see the Wild Card Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a match corresponding to the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Find out all the details of the match: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel.

Unmissable match! Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing philadelphia eagles this Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium by Wild Card Round of the Playoffs of the NFL. Know all the details of this great game: Forecast, day, schedule, streaming and TV channel.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers concluded the regular season with a record of 13 wins and 4 falls, ending 1st in the NFC South. The last duel they played was against Carolina Panthers (5-12) for the week 18 atRaymond James Stadium, where they prevailed by 41 to 17. Tom Brady he completed 29 of 37 passes attempted (326 yards), threw three touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, philadelphia eagles finished the regular season with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, concluding 2nd in NFC East. The last match they played was against Dallas Cowboys (12-5) for the week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field, where they fell by 51 to 26. Gardner Minshew he completed 19 of 33 passes attempted (186 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was intercepted once.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: When and what time to watch the NFL Wild Card Round live?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game will take place this Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium starting at 1:00 p.m. (ET), 12:00 p.m. (CT), 11:00 a.m. (MT), and 10:00 a.m. (PT) in the United States.

Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time in United States: 1:00 p.m. (ET), 12:00 p.m. (CT), 11:00 a.m. (MT) and 10:00 a.m. (PT).

Place:Raymond James Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 12:00 noon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: What channel is broadcasting the NFL Dinner Round?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round matchup between Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles It will be broadcast in the United States on FOX and FOX Deportes.. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go on ESPN. On the other hand, in Mexico it will be given by Fox Sports and TUDN.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: What are the predictions?

For this game of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, since it has a quota of -300. On the other hand, the victory of philadelphia eagles has a share of +300.

Result Share Tampa Bay Buccaneers -400 philadelphia eagles +300

