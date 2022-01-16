Tecatito Corona debuted with Seville in the Copa del Rey; played 23 minutes

Midtime Editorial

Three days later of being announced What reinforcement of Sevilla and for the second semester of the 2021-2022 season, Jose Manuel Corona debuted with the shirt of the rojiblanco team Sunday in duel of the Copa del Rey against Real Betis, same that was suspended after they hit a player.

The Tecatito came in exchange in the complementary part by Rafa Mir al minute 67, when the result was 1-1. six minutes later Sergio Canales sent Betis to the front on the scoreboard for the second time in the game.

tecatito is he mexican room who has minutes with him Seville. Gerardo Torrado, Miguel Layun and Chicharito Hernandez They also defended these colors, Torrado being the first to do so in 2002.

It is the third club in Europe with which the player from Hermosillo, Sonora, plays. The first was the Twente of the first division of the Netherlands from 2013 to 2015, and from 2015 to 2021 with the FC Porto From Portugal.

What happened to Lainez and Guardado?

In this Seville derby, were also in the banking of Real Betis the Mexicans, Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez, who unfortunately did not see action in the game.

