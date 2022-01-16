Tecatito Corona debuts with Sevilla in the Andalusian derby

Tecatito Corona made his official appearance with Sevilla, who faced Real Betis in the Andalusian derby

SPAIN — Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona debuted with Seville when he came on as a substitute in the Andalusian Derby against Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

‘tecatito’ entered the 66th minute for Rafa Mir at Benito Villamarin Stadium. The selected Aztec was placed as a right winger to make use of his speed and the good technique he possesses.

Tecatito Corona was very participative in the complement of the game. Getty Images

Corona just arrived Seville Last Thursday and Friday he was officially presented with the Spanish team, which he arrived for just over 4 million dollars and for three and a half seasons after his time with Porto de Portugal.

Having a rhythm of play and being in good physical shape, ‘Tecatito’ passed the medical exams and was immediately summoned by Lopetegui for the Seville Derby in the Copa del Rey, a clash in which he found Diego Lainez Y Andrew Saved, Betis players.

However, his debut waited at least a few hours longer than expected, since the game started this Saturday, but a fan threw an object at Joan Jordán, Sevilla defender, which hit him in the face and for which the game was suspended. game after going 1-1.

This fact led the Royal Spanish Football Federation to suspend the match and resume it this Sunday behind closed doors in the same Benito Villamarin Stadium.

After his admission, the ‘tecatito’, who stayed on the right wing, was participatory and asked for the ball on several occasions. He overflowed through said meadow on a couple of occasions and opened spaces for his teammates, who could not be taken advantage of.

In addition, he got very close with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, because the Argentine was the one who remained as one of the referents of the attack and played loose in the attack of the sevillistas.