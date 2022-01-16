Tecatito Corona receives the worst news from Sevilla after the incident in the Derby

Bad news for Tecatito Corona after the incidents in the Seville derby

January 16, 2022 06:45 a.m.

In accordance with the regulations of the Spanish league, the game that was suspended between Real Betis and Seville must be fulfilled this Sunday, which is why the debut of Jesus Manuel Corona it could be given as budgeted, although not as expected.

the same coach Julen Lopetegui He assured that the player has arrived motivated with the rhythm of the game and that he would seek to give him minutes in the match that the assault incident over Joan Jodán when the game was tied at one goal per side.

When the match was played behind closed doors, the debut of Crown Tecatito It will be quite bittersweet, since he wanted to do it in front of the red and white fans and against the eternal rival of the Sevillian team.

Coach Julen Lopetegui assured that the idea of ​​carrying Crown Tecatito It is to help them in the offensive and defensive part, thanks to his ease of adaptation in different positions, hence he could quickly take over the title.