Tecatito Coronan begins a drought in Portugal before his arrival at Sevilla FC

Tecatito Corona was surprised in the last few hours with a shocking piece of information in Portugal since his departure from Sevilla FC.

January 15, 2022 4:00 p.m.

Tecatito Corona surprised fans by sealing his arrival at Sevilla FC, but it also ended up framing a drought in Portugal that worries fans in Mexico for the future.

The Mexican soccer player signed a contract for three and a half seasons with the Andalusian team, waiting to get back together with his coach Julen Lopetegui, with whom he already has his trust.

However, the Mexican winger ended up sealing a new fact that marks a drought in Portugal and that generates concern among fans in Mexico in the face of subsequent negotiations between the two countries.

With his departure from the blue dragons, The Liga NOS will not have Mexican players for the first time after ten years and faces the wait for clubs to be interested in their services.

In recent times, the last player that interested a Portuguese club was Alexis Vega, who was close to leaving for Fc Porto for an amount close to eight million euros, but the directors of Chivas de Guadalajara, owners of his pass, demanded ten.

In this way, the former Rayados de Monterrey player will have a new experience in European football, while the drought began in Portugal without players from Mexico when the transfer market ends.