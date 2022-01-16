Televisa bets on including a gay couple in its new telenovela and these are its protagonists

After the great success that couples have had LGBT+ on the small screen, as is the case of Aristóteles and Cuauhtémoc in ‘My Husband Has More Family’, who during their broadcast managed to make their names trend in each episode, to the extent that the characters played by Emilio Osorio Y Joaquin Bondoni got a spin-off, having the first gay telenovela in Televisa.

The ex-host of ‘Hoy’ lambda garcia and the Argentine actor Federico Ayos They will be in charge of repeating the previous formula. But those who will give life to the protagonists will be the actors Eva Cedeno Y Gabriel Soto.

Initially it had been announced that the novel would be released at 8:30 at night, however, it was finally scheduled for 6:30. The project, produced by Angelli Nesma, is a version of the Colombian story ‘I wait for you there’, original by Adriana Suárez and Javier Giraldo, which is adapted by Juan Carlos Alcalá. .

This commitment by the television station to give sexual diversity space again, not only gives it a message of inclusion that viewers have demanded so much, but also opens the minds of those who still have prejudices about it and helps to normalize the issue.

“It is a character that I am enjoying a lot because of what it entails. He has a particular circumstance that makes him debate between his life, life with his dad, with his family, with his friend, then something happens there that will make him immerse himself in quite dark emotions, ” advanced the Argentine Federico in a recent interview for the television program ‘Hoy’.

Although not many details about this plot have been revealed to maintain the surprise effect, everything indicates that it will be a great story that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

“We are best friends, that can be said because obviously we are not going to spoil the plot”, he launched for his part Lambda.

‘Amor Divided’ also marks the return of actors like Andrés Palacio, who is currently on the screens of Aztec TV, as well as the participation of Arturo Peniche, José Elías Moreno, Eugenia Cauduro, Gaby Rivero, Elsa Ortiz, Pedro Moreno, Ramiro Fumazoni, Jessica Más, Pedro Sicard, Ligia Uriarte, Laura Vignatti, Jorge Gallegos, among others.

But not everything has been rosy. Before its premiere, the melodrama has already given something to talk about and not precisely because of the new couple, but because the actress Irina Baeva also participates in the production, current girlfriend of Gabriel Soto and with whom she could marry this 2022. The couple has been involved in many scandals and the most recent mentioned that she could have entered the novel thanks to the help of her fiancé, which has already been denied on the actress’s social networks Russian.