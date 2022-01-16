That’s why he asks for a raise! The surprising salary of Ronald Araújo at Barça

Ronald Araújo has been a topic of news for a few days, not only because of his extremely high performance, which he maintains match after match, but also because of his contractual situation with FC Barcelona. His link with the culé team expires on June 30, 2023 and has not yet been renewed. In addition, he has set a great condition that forces the Catalans to work to be able to tie him up for a few more years.

That is the intention of Barça and also of the player, who want to join their paths for the coming seasons. There is no doubt about that, but the culé group has to improve its economic offer. That’s right. Araújo has asked the directors to have a salary according to his performance on the field, aware that he is the fittest center-back in the squad, that he plays every game (even five days after undergoing surgery) and that, in addition After all, he serves as a corrector for his companions.

They are points that Barça has to take into account. Above all because, according to information from the newspaper ‘AS’, he enters no more than 900,000 euros per season, far from what his teammates and ‘rivals’ charge in the position (Piqué, Lenglet, Umtiti or Eric). On the sidelines, Araújo is valued at around 35 million euros and has ‘in love’ with half of Europe, even a Real Madrid that came to show interest in the Uruguayan.

Araujo He has asked the directors of Barça to “pay him for his performance”, aware that he is one of the permanent starters of the team and that his current salary is far from his teammates. Unlike the data handled by ‘AS’, according to data from ‘Salary Sport’, the charrúa earns some 2,111,200 euros per season, far, at least, from what Clément Lenglet receives, with a salary of 5,851,040 euros per season .

The renewal and improvement of their conditions begins to be a great priority for the azulgrana. The good news is that Araújo has no intention of moving from the Camp Nou. His agent, Flavio Perchman, confirmed that he is happy and that “he has another year and a half left on his contract. I don’t give any weight to what came out of Real Madrid’s interest. He is very happy in Barcelona and wants to continue there.” the representative of the 22-year-old center recently pointed out.

We have to tie up Araújo!

FC Barcelona begins to work on the renewal of the Uruguayan player, as well as that of Gavi, but it is a reality that, in these cases and knowing the economic situation of the Catalans, it is not only about the predisposition of both parties to carry out carry out the operation. The Barça is obliged to lighten its wage bill in order to generate financial ‘fair play’ and thus renew Araújo and Gavi. It is expected that in the coming weeks the club will work on new exits and contract readjustments (such as that of Samuel Umtiti) so that the two can renew at the end of this month or mid-February. He is the number one priority on the team.