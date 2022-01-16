The 5 best applications to take notes on your mobile

Related news

Android is a platform that has evolved remarkably over time, and with the return of Android tablets to the fore, you can get the most out of them with best apps for taking notes or writing.

Below you will be able to see some of the most interesting options to organize and take your notes from your Android mobile or tablet, and they can be very beneficial if you combine them with their PC version.

notion

Notion is an extremely powerful tool with which you can do practically anything. This available on both PC and Android, and syncs between your devices instantly, offering a huge amount of format options.

And it is that, with Notion you can create spreadsheets, create new subpages within each page, as well as tables, links, blackboards and much more, so it can be ideal for organizing all your subjects in the same place.

Download Notion on Google Play.

OneNote

OneNote

For its part, OneNote is a very interesting Microsoft application, and it is also ideal for organize everything you need in the same space and in different formats. It’s a versatile option that also syncs across all your devices.

In this application you can differentiate between the most stable content and the quick notes, which are separated. In addition to this, you can add photos audio notes and format texts. Although sometimes it is easier to use on a computer than on a mobile.

Download OneNote on Google Play.

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word

A true classic in the world of word processors that also has its own application for Android, and you can get a lot of use out of it, especially if you work with Word formats and need to use them on a daily basis.

It is an application in which you can make the most of the possibilities offered by Microsoft, with all the available formats. In addition, there is a view for mobile and another in 1:1 scale so you can edit the pages the way you need to print them later.

Download Microsoft Word on Google Play.

iA Writer

iA Writer

On the other hand, iA Writer is a application that focuses solely on writingleaving aside other elements. The idea with it is that you can access your writing quickly, easily and without any distraction.

It does not have as many options at the format level as the other options, but it is a relief if what you want is to write without having to pay attention to anything else. In addition, it integrates a concentration mode and word counter.

Download iA Writer on Google Play.

WPSOffice

WPSOffice

For its part, WPS Office integrates different compatibilities that can offer you everything you need from the same place. There is a premium version, but with the free one you can get a lot of use out of it and edit your notes easily.

It has a tools section where you can also access all kinds of options such as formatting changes, extracting text from an image and even translation of entire documents.

Download WPS Office on Google Play.

