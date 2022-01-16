The 8 best games for the Apple Watch: download them here

This is a compilation with the 8 best games available in the store for the Apple Watch.

have fun with you Apple Watch it is possible thanks to these 8 Super Addictive Games You Can’t Miss. Download them now!

The Apple Watch has become an increasingly important accessory for millions of people due to its versatility, functionality and comfort. The fact is that in addition to answering messages, calls and controlling aspects of your health, it is also possible to have a great time with this device.

This is precisely what we want to talk to you about on this occasion. We have made a small compilation with the 8 best games for your Apple Watch that you cannot miss and that you must download right now. Do you want to know what they are? Join us to discover them!

Best games for the Apple Watch

Infinity Loop: Blueprints

Retro Twist: Watch Games

Pocket Bandits

Bubblegum Hero

Ping Pong – Watch Retro Game

Lifeline 2

Dare the Monkey: Go Bananas!

Chess – Play & Learn

There are many fun games that you can find today in the App Store for your Apple Watch. In any case, these alternatives that we share with you have the top ratings, something that we cannot ignore.

Infinity Loop: Blueprints

If you are a fan of games that challenge your abilities and skills, infinity loop is an excellent choice. It’s about a puzzle game where you will have to analyze the different possible combinations to create a loop.

It has different game modes, each one with unique features in which you enjoy a challenging and immersive experience. Complete defined puzzles, create your own, or play community puzzles solo or with your friends. A simple, relaxing and very addictive pastime.

Retro Twist: Watch Games

For the followers of classic hobbies, retro-twist is one of the essential applications to enjoy great old school titles. It has 8 different games, among them “superjump”, “Circle Invaders” and “Moon snake”.

live a fun and memorable experience on these entertainment classics delivered right to your Apple Watch. Find it in the App Store and despite being a payment option, it is one of those inevitable for fans of the old games.

Pocket Bandits

Pocket Bandits it’s a fun game where you will personify a daring thief and with the help of you Apple Watch You will have to decipher the correct combination of the safe. If you succeed, the treasure will be all yours.

Combining the crown and the vibration of your smart watch, you must move until you find the key that gives you access to over 100 treasures Y become the king of robbers. It is a fairly simple, but very entertaining game that is worth trying.

Bubblegum Hero

If you thought that chewing gum and making bombs was boring, it’s because you don’t know Bubblegum Hero. Yes, a fun and simple game that will hook you like never before.

Your mission is to create the perfect chewy bomb and for this, you must consider factors such as taste, texture, type of rubber and your character. With more than 20 different heroes, 5 new worlds and 30 unique chewing gumsit won’t be easy to get it.

Also, you can try the “real life mode” and be you who creates the perfect bomb. Blow into the microphone and get it without dropping or exploding your balloon. Do you think you can get it? It’s time to find out.

Ping Pong – Watch Retro Game

One of the most addictive games you can try on your Apple Watch is Table tennis. Yes, although it may not seem like it, this classic pastime reaches your Smart watch for you to have fun like in the old days.

It is a multiplayer platform where you can play on your iPhone against your Apple Watch or vice versa, with different difficulty levels Y unique game modes like “Break out” or “Invader”. Customize the theme and give it a more daring aesthetic according to your tastes.

Lifeline 2

The new installment of acclaimed game “Lifeline” comes with more excitement, adventure, and life-determining decisions Arika. Throughout this adventure, you must accompany this young woman until she finds her brother and avenges her parents.

During your adventure, you will receive notifications throughout the day that you can choose directly from your Apple Watch, yes, analyze, question and choose wisely, because each answer you give could be the last in Arika’s life. Your destiny is in your hands.

Dare the Monkey: Go Bananas!

If what you want is a casual and fun game, it’s time to accompany I’ll give, a little monkey that runs through a world full of obstacles, in which you must guide him in each jump while together they make their way in this fast-paced adventure.

It is a very simple game, but full of emotion that pays tribute to classic platform video games. An adaptation to mobile devices that will not leave you indifferent when you try it.

Chess – Play & Learn

As it could not be missing, show your skills and strategies in chess. A chess game online where you compete against millions of players from around the world in different modes and over 50,000 tactical puzzles.

Learn, play and become the best chess player with articles and lessons from the best in this discipline, customize your game board, share with friends and much more, in a fun and exciting experience.

As you will see, there are options for all tastes, you just have to choose the one that best suits you. Now tell us What is your favorite Apple Watch game?

3 Very Addictive Games to Enjoy on Apple Watch

