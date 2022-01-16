the amazing illustration of what the journey of the James Webb Space Telescope will be like – FayerWayer

The James Webb Space Telescope It is one of the most ambitious projects of the POT throughout its history. It is true that the US space agency and its European, Canadian and commercial allies have achieved amazing milestones. But the extent to which they will reach with this observatory is unprecedented in science.

Therefore, every detail of the James Webb impresses for its operation within the Earth’s orbit, as well as for what it will get to observe in the depths of the cosmos. An illustration published on the Instagram account SpaceRocx shows in a video how the telescope will make its amazing journey.

In the first view of the short video you can see how the James Webb of the POT, THAT Y Canada orbits around the Earth, and at the same time executes the translation process on the Sun.

[ NASA confirma despliegue completo del telescopio James Webb ]

The orbit of the James Webb

The account managed by a group of space enthusiasts and scientists explains that the James Webb Space Telescope will orbit the Sun in a straight line, at the same time as the Earth.

The process is executed around a position in space, located approximately one million 600 thousand kilometers, in a region known as the Lagrange point 2 (L2).

“At L2, Webb will have a ‘halo orbit.’ The gravitational pull of both the Earth and the Sun will cause the telescope to orbit around the Lagrange point, as shown in this video. From this point, Webb will always point away from the interior of the solar system. And it will be protected from any heat sources that could affect its ability to collect infrared light.

Webb’s process

On the official NASA website, the James Webb telescope has finally been fully deployed. Which means we’re closer than ever to seeing it in action soon.

The final point of its unfolding process was the deployment of its distinctive golden mirror, a crucial piece for the optimal operation of the instrument.

“The successful completion of all Webb Space Telescope deployments is historic. This is the first time a NASA-led mission has attempted to complete a complex sequence to deploy a comprehensive observatory in space. A remarkable feat for our team, NASA and the entire world.”

This is what the director of the program in charge of the deployment of the James Webb telescope, Gregory L. Robinson, has pointed out.

NASA began this Friday, January 7, 2022 with the process of unfolding the golden mirror. All while the device continued its trajectory in space.

At the end of the deployment procedure, the mirror managed to adopt its real extension of 6.5 meters long, product of the alignment of the 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a thin layer of gold that give it shape.

At the same time that the parasol was opened in all its volume, which turns out to be as big as a tennis court. Necessary dimensions to protect the telescope instruments from direct solar radiation.

With this achievement, the final stage of the process begins, with a view to the James Webb arriving complete and operational at its final destination on January 23, 2022. The telescope is close to making history again.