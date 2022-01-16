The best online services account when dying is Google, then Facebook and finally Apple

For @Alvy — January 16, 2022

In Android Authority they have done the exercise of comparing three of the most popular online services that offer mail, messages, storage of photos, documents and others and have come to the conclusion that When dying, the best thing is to have a Google account because it is the one that offers the most options so that the digital legacy endures. After Google, Facebook is in second place and Apple is at the bottom of the list, as the worst option.

Factors they have evaluated include the ease of configuring options so that family or loved ones claim access to your account once you have gone to the other neighborhood, the amount of things you can do with the account on your behalf while you are quietly raising mallows (upload photos, memorials, accept requests from “friends”, etc.) and the possibility of download friends lists, history or Backups of the contents.

In Google, this option is accessed from the Inactive account manager –wonderful euphemism–, that the truth is very easy to use. (Note: this is only true for personal accounts; on corporate accounts what you do in life and death is literally up to the company.) Sometimes it gives a little yuyu activate these options because send a notice to the selected people explaining that they have been chosen by you for the day you listen to them. It can at least be an interesting icebreaker if you do a lot of it with them.

Do not think that you can do everything: neither Amazon nor most services allow it. “inherit” the books that the deceased bought – a real nuisance – and without presenting the proper documentation or having the “secret codes” that are sent when configuring the inactive account options, many will not let go of the garment. But that’s what there is. Total, the dead does not care.

Two important reminders that are often not mentioned: the first is that there are times when people forget to do as in the joke and it is left without deleting the browsing history, which is an inexhaustible source of information for those who receive the legacy. Another also practical, if you have to manage the account of someone who is no longer there is do not take down the telephone lines of the deceased until you’ve made sure you can access all accounts. Many require two-step authentication (2FA) that uses the second step of sending a SMS code. If the line is already unsubscribed, there will be no way to get it.