the Brazilian Marcelo becomes the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid

2022-01-16

Maximum legend of the team with the longest history in the world. the brazilian Marcelo Veira broke a historic milestone at Real Madrid after winning the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid beats Athletic and is the new champion of the Spanish Super Cup

At 33 years old, the winger added his twenty-third title as a merengue player, becoming the white house footballer who has lifted trophies the most times in history, equaled with Paco Gento, the man of the six European Cups, whom he could beat if the Real Madrid ends up winning the league Champions or the Copa del Rey, competitions in which he is still in contention.

Since his arrival in the middle of the 2006-07 season, Marcelo has conquered the following tournaments: four Champions League, five suspenders, five super cups from Spain, four World Cups of clubs, two cups of the King and three super cups of Europe.