the Brazilian Marcelo becomes the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid

2022-01-16
Maximum legend of the team with the longest history in the world. the brazilian Marcelo Veira broke a historic milestone at Real Madrid after winning the Spanish Super Cup.
Real Madrid beats Athletic and is the new champion of the Spanish Super Cup
At 33 years old, the winger added his twenty-third title as a merengue player, becoming the white house footballer who has lifted trophies the most times in history, equaled with Paco Gento, the man of the six European Cups, whom he could beat if the Real Madrid ends up winning the league Champions or the Copa del Rey, competitions in which he is still in contention.
Since his arrival in the middle of the 2006-07 season, Marcelo has conquered the following tournaments: four Champions League, five suspenders, five super cups from Spain, four World Cups of clubs, two cups of the King and three super cups of Europe.
Marcelo leads the privileged list of the most successful players in the history of the Real Madrid. His number could be extended if he stays at the Santiago Bernabéu, as his departure from the club would be close after his poor performance in recent seasons.
The Brazilian, one of the best left-backs the merengue team has ever had, has only appeared in seven games this season, after fifteen years at the club.
Sergio Ramos He was one more conquest away from obtaining the record, as he won the same titles as his former teammate Marcelo. The Spaniard left in the summer for PSG in France.
– These are the other madridistas with the most titles –
-22 Manolo Sanchís and Sergio Ramos, -20 Benzema, -19 Camacho, Casillas and Chendo, -18 Nacho, Modrić, Hierro and Varane, -17 Di Stéfano, Carvajal, Isco and Bale.