The doctor Diego Ponieman, analyzed the situation of covid in New York

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York, on December 17, 2021.

(CNN Radio Argentina) – Diego Ponieman, Argentine clinical doctor residing in New York, analyzed this Sunday in CNN Radio the covid situation in his city and pointed out that “This week there was 47% less and we are beginning to see the decline.”

“There are many sick people and that is harming the labor system,” he stressed in contact with morning air conducted by William Panizza. In addition, he noted that “everyone who works in the state has to be vaccinated” and that “they have fired nurses for not having the vaccine applied.”

According to Ponieman, in the city it is very easy to get the vaccine and he said that soon “The families will be tested so that they can carry out the testing at home.”

As for the anti-vaccine movement, he said that the issue reached the Supreme Court since “Biden wanted all the people who are in companies to get vaccinated and the court said no.” He also indicated that more than 60,000 people died with covid in New York alone.

Finally, he explained that there is still no normal situation because every week it changes but the governor said that “the situation is improving but care must be maintained”.