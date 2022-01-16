The final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Athletic is already played

Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao are drawing 0-0 in the first half of the duel corresponding to the Grand Final of the Spain Supercup being held for the second year in Saudi Arabia.

Athletic, current champion, tries to renew the title against the meringues, who last lifted this Super Cup in 2020 in Jedá, on the first occasion that the final was played in Saudi Arabia.

On that occasion, Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid in the final on penalties, victim of the Basques (2-1) on Thursday in the semifinal of this edition of the trophy.

Athletic Club won last year’s final against Barcelona (3-2), defeated on Wednesday by Real Madrid in the semi-finals after extra time (3-2) at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, the scene of Sunday’s final.

The meringues come to the dispute for the first title of the year supported by their good form, which keeps them as outstanding leaders of LaLiga and encouraged by their victory in the Clásico on Thursday.

Winner of a Champions League, a European Super Cup, a Copa del Rey and a Club World Cup with Real Madrid, Ancelotti now has the opportunity to add a new title, the first since he returned to the merengue bench last year.

Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema, that is the 11 starter of the merengue team for the Grand Final.

Starting Lineups:

Athletic Club: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Balenziaga; Muniain, Zarraga, Dani Garcia, Berenguer; Sancet and Inaki Williams.