The influencer who was encouraged to imitate Livia Brito live

Admin 27 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 18 Views

A flirty video came to light where you see the influencer Kimberly Loaiza showing off her amazing figure to her fans. What was most surprising is that was encouraged to imitate the style of the beautiful actress of Cuban origin, Livia Brito. Safety pin!

It should be noted that it is not the first time that both Instagram stars, both Kimberly as Livia Brito, they share content with an identical dance. But, apparently, this time it was not programmed by any and everything was seen as a mere coincidence, but no.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

From so much botox and filling, the model Sabrina Sabrok partially lost the mobility of her face

instagram.com/sabrinasabrokreal The last appearance of sabrina sabrok on Argentine television left a bitter taste. Outraged …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved