The Mexican daughter who is only known to Gabriel García Márquez until now

This Sunday, In a text from the Cartagena newspaper El Universal, it was learned that the Colombian Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez had a daughter in Mexico with the journalist Susana Cato. This information was given by the biographer of Gabriel García Márquez, Dasso Saldívar and confirmed by the journalist Gustavo Tatis in the mentioned medium.

According to Tatis, the writer of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ would be the natural father of Indira Cato, of Mexican origin and who is currently working as a filmmaker. The news would have been confirmed with some of the relatives of the Colombian author and with his close friend, and author of the book Gabo+8, Guillermo Angulo. According to him, García Márquez gave a house and a car to his daughter, who lives in Mexico.

According to what was mentioned in El Universal, Indira Cato, took this name in honor of the former minister of India, Indira Gandhi, who was the first person to call García Márquez to congratulate him on receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

What’s more, In said article, it is ensured that he decided to take the surname of his mother, Susana, with whom García Márquez wrote the script for the film ‘You don’t play with love’. In addition, journalist Susana Cato has written for Mexican indigenous radio programs, short stories and theater for television, and multimedia projects.

Also, between 1979 and 1980, she worked as a film critic for the magazine Proceso and as a reporter. In addition, she was the founder and director of the Blanquito Theater, which was an itinerant artistic project, as it toured the streets of Mexico. Of his theater works, ‘El madicomio de Fuera’ (2016), directed by Noé Lynn, stands out. For the year 2000 she was director of culture of the Coyoacán Delegation.

On your side, Indira Cato studied Dramatic Literature and Theater at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, UNAM. And it is known that García Márquez’s daughter has been the producer of the documentary ‘Take my loves’, from 2014, and the director of the short film ‘How great you are, magazo!’, from 2019, whose script was written by his mother.

It must be taken into account that, although the news was known by Tatis several years ago, the journalist waited until today to tell it, from Cartagena, with the knowledge of the García Márquez family.

“It is too big a news to give it from an office. He feared that the secret would be revealed as a scandal among the world’s pack of journalists. But we agreed that it had to be assimilated and told well, with great respect from the beginning. The secret fell on my shoulders, while the two biographers of García Márquez wondered who was going to tell it. And the fingers discreetly pointed at me.

And he added that: “I confirmed the news with some relatives of García Márquez, with Dasso Saldívar himself and with Guillermo Angulo, who have kept the secret for years, and many of them, out of respect for Mercedes Barcha and loyalty to Gabo, did not dare to mention the secret, much less their own children.

