The new idol of Cruz Azul for which they forget about Cabecita Rodríguez

Jonathan Rodríguez would have already been forgotten at Cruz Azul for his new reinforcement.

January 15, 2022 10:28 p.m.

The Blue Cross He has started the tournament immediately placing himself as one of the favorites in the Clausura 2022 tournament, and a good part of his success at the start of the campaign is the good performance of his reinforcements.

Blue Cross lost important players that led him to win the Clausura 2021 tournament championship as jonathan rodriguez, who departed from Blue Cross to play in Saudi Arabia, however, the fans seem to have forgotten the “little head”.

In Blue Cross there’s a new idol, and it’s about Carlos “Charly” Rodriguez, who has already scored two goals in two games played with the Machine, and as goals are love, in both games he has been applauded by the fans of The Machine.

The 25-year-old midfielder arrived from the Monterey Striped in exchange for louis romo, who had no intention of renewing with the Blue Cross, so the arrival of “Charlie Rodriguez could end up being the best deal ever Blue Cross in this tournament.