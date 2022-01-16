The New York apartment that costs $2,000 a month and has a shower in the dining room

The stratospheric price rises that the real estate sector has suffered in large cities is a concern that has been on the table for years. From flats of 13 square meters for more than 300,000 euros, to a house without windows of 26 square meters for 220,000 euros, the offers on the market are completely hopeless.





Alexander Mejias

The latest abusive and crazy offer that has caught the attention of the networks is an apartment in New York that costs more than 2,000 dollars a month and has a shower in the living room, instead of in the bathroom, a fact that has surprised million users.

Although at first glance, the apartment seems large, well lit, with a decent kitchen and large cabinets to store all kinds of things, the shower with a glass door and a metal bar on the wall to hang towels in the middle of the room. of being makes that no client is interested in her.

The abusive price in the flats of large cities has outraged social networks TikTok/@claudia_nycagent

“When you pay $2,200 and have to shower in the living room,” wrote Claudia Degteva, the real estate agent who shared the images of the New York apartment on her TikTok account @claudia_nycagen.

The images have quickly gone viral, accumulating millions of views and users are asking the same question: “Is there any logical explanation for this? I mean, do those who built this save money in some way?”

Individual tastes aside, if the apartment didn’t have a shower in the middle of the living room it would be a completely acceptable dwelling, but it seems that at the moment no one likes to shower in the living room without any privacy.

The offer has outraged thousands of social media users who do not understand how such a home can be rented for $2,000 a month, an amount that not everyone can afford and that brings the abusive prices back into focus. real estate in big cities.