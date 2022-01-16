The original Banda el Limón suffers an attempted assault on the Monterrey highway | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- La Banda el Limón worried its millions of followers after reporting that the members were victims of an attack during the early hours of January 12 while heading to the United States from Monterrey on their bus.

And although everything was just a scare, the musicians reported that they are fine and that the only thing affected was his transport by the attempted assault, as they shared through their social networks how the bus was after a stone was thrown at them.

Everything happened on the Monterrey-Cadereyta highway, where the members traveled to reach their destination, but everything got out of control when they suffered an accident, which was speculated that it could have been an attempted assault. because he is the modus operandi with which gangs are attacked.

Through a statement, the Original Banda el Limón announced that all those who traveled in the transport are fine, but they expressed the need for more security on the roads for eprevent these events from happening, both for celebrities and citizens.

We inform all our followers that a few moments ago on the Monterrey – Cadereyta road we suffered a blow that broke one of the windows of the LimónBus. Fortunately none of the members was injured. It’s just damage to the bus we’re on,” the post reads.

To end the report, the grouping He thanked his followers for the love and messages of concern received in the last few days from the day of the incident. “Thank you all very much for your expressions of affection and concern. We request greater security on this stretch of road.”

“Blessings always on the road and take care of yourselves”, “Thank God that you are well”, “God bless you”, “It is good that nothing happened to you”, “Thank God that everyone is well, God bless you on your way “, “It’s good that you left with good spirits and greetings”, “It’s good that you are well and it was only material damage, take good care of yourselves and blessings”, were just some of the comments.