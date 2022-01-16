The pandemic forces the start of the Apertura de Panamá tournament to be delayed

Panama City, Jan 12 (EFE) .- The start of the Apertura del Fútbol de Panamá tournament scheduled for this January 21 was “tentatively” postponed for next February 4 due to the fact that there are players, coaching staff and administrative personnel infected with the covid-19, reported this Wednesday the Panamanian Football League (LPF).

“In the control tests of the clubs during training, cases of players, coaching staff and administrative staff infected with the covid-19 virus have been detected, the majority being asymptomatic or with mild symptoms,” the LPF said in a statement.

The start of the Apertura tournament was tentatively postponed to “next February 4, 2022, depending on the development of the virus” in Panama, which is experiencing an accelerated fourth wave of the pandemic driven by the contagious omicron variant.

The LPF explained that the Apertura tournament will be played in accordance with the health measures and protocols established by the Panamanian Government, “always prioritizing the physical and mental health of athletes, fans and everyone involved.”

Panama’s first division has two annual competitions, the Apertura tournament and the Clausura tournament.

On December 11, a double by Ismael Díaz sealed the triumph of Tauro FC 3 goals for 0 over Herrera FC to be crowned champion of the Clausura 2021 tournament.

In addition to the cases of infection detected in the LPF clubs, there are five players on the list of 25 called for Panama’s friendly match with Peru next Sunday who tested positive for covid-19 and who would be revealed in the coming days. the names of their substitutes.

This was reported on Tuesday by the Panamanian Football Federation (Fepafut), which added that three members of the team’s coaching staff were also infected with the new coronavirus.

The infections were detected with PCR and antigen tests applied before the start of the national team’s training for the friendly with Peru, which were not suspended, Fepafut said.

The friendly game with Peru, which will serve as preparation for both teams for the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, will be played at the National Stadium in Lima without an audience, due to the wave of infections that the Andean country is registering.

Panama has had in recent weeks an accelerated rise in the number of new daily cases of covid, driven by the omicron variant, which according to local experts has already displaced the delta and is the dominant one in this country of 4.28 million inhabitants. .

(c) EFE Agency