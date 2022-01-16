The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo was not called up for Manchester United vs. Aston-Villa

They will not have the ‘Comandante’ on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was not called up for the Manchester United vs. Aston Villa for the Premier League after suffering an injury that did not allow him to train last Friday, as announced by the coach of the ‘Red Devils’, Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking to the ‘Red Devils’ press, manager Ralf Rangnick indicated that Cristiano is out of the game against Aston Villa for the same reason he was absent in the last FA Cup game.

“With Cristiano, unfortunately, it’s still the same problem. He was able to train yesterday. I had a conversation with him before and after training. And after training, we decided there was no point in him making the trip here if he didn’t feel fully fit.”

In addition, the German coach confirmed that CR7 stayed at home training and hopes to be able to count on the Portuguese in Wednesday’s match against Brentford.

On the other hand, Rangnick referred to the absence of Marcus Rashford: “He contracted a muscle contusion during training on Thursday, and it was even worse at night. He was unable to train on Friday. I spoke to him before the training session and waited until evening to see if the surgery had eased his pain, but it hadn’t. That’s why we decided not to take it with us.”

Cristiano and the goal of Manchester United

The striker clarified that a big club has an obligation to be among the top three: “Manchester United must win the championship, or finish second or third. I can’t imagine any other classification”, said ‘CR7′.

Currently, the ‘Red Devils’ are located in box seven of the standings and are eleven points below the podium. Although, the Old Trafford team has pending matches, those suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In my heart, I do not accept that our mentality leads us to think of anything other than finishing in the top three of the Premier League,” added the team’s scorer in a conversation with the Sky Sports network.