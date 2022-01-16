The reason why the Swiss Army has stopped using WhatsApp, Telegram and even Signal

The Swiss Army has banned the use of the world’s most popular messaging platforms and forces soldiers to use Threema, a Swiss messaging app that is subject to Swiss regulations.

The recent modification of its privacy policy, the constant leaks of the private data of its clients and its increasingly common service outages have led many users to abandon WhatsApp in favor of other safer alternatives like Telegram or Signal.

But, within this migration of WhatsApp users to other platforms, the case of the Swiss Army stands out, has not only stopped using Meta’s proprietary messaging app but also the other two most popular instant messaging platforms. Read on and find out why.

This is the messaging application that soldiers of the Swiss Army must use

The Swiss Army has decided prohibit the use of the most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, forcing their soldiers to use a Swiss app called Threema.

The reason that has led the Swiss Army to take this decision is none other than the fear that certain people may access the conversations of Swiss soldiers without authorization by third parties.

Unlike other messaging applications, Threema is subject to Swiss regulations, which state that no other authority can request access to the conversations.

For example, in the case of WhatsApp and Signal, both messaging platforms must comply with the United States CLOUD Act, according to which the US government may have access to certain data of the conversations, even if these are not stored on servers located within the American country.

With this regulation, the Swiss government wants to ensure that no one can read the conversations of its soldiers and control, in a much more direct way, the possible exchange of data.

Threema is a paid application that has a price of 3.99 euros and that you can download directly from the link to the Google Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

