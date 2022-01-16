The steering wheel is the second reinforcement of Deportivo Cali

Juan Manuel Forero-Sanchez
January 15, 2022 – 08:47 PM m.
2022-01-15
For:
The Country Editorial Office
Valle del Cauca Santiago Mosquera became the second reinforcement of the Colombian Professional Football champion.
Through social networks, Deportivo Cali officially announced the new member of its payroll for this 2022. The 26-year-old Mosquera will reinforce the Dudamel team’s payroll.
Mosquera will go through the second team in Colombia. His professional debut was in 2016 in Millonarios. In 2018 he migrated to United States soccer for Dallas FC. In 2021 he went to Pachuca in Mexico and for this 2022 he arrives at Deportivo Cali.
The native of Buenos Aires passed the medical exams and will now join the group to work this week for the debut of the league on January 23. Mosquera will face the Copa Libertadores, the League and the Cup.
🥁 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐨! 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚! 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐨́ 𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐨́𝐧! 🏆⭐️
We welcome @Santimosqueraca to the glorious Deportivo Cali. The attacker is the second reinforcement of the Verdiblanco for the 2022 season.#VamosCali 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/850mMd303L
– ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Sport1v0 Cali ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AsoDeporCali) January 16, 2022