The steering wheel is the second reinforcement of Deportivo Cali

Valle del Cauca Santiago Mosquera became the second reinforcement of the Colombian Professional Football champion.

Through social networks, Deportivo Cali officially announced the new member of its payroll for this 2022. The 26-year-old Mosquera will reinforce the Dudamel team’s payroll.

Mosquera will go through the second team in Colombia. His professional debut was in 2016 in Millonarios. In 2018 he migrated to United States soccer for Dallas FC. In 2021 he went to Pachuca in Mexico and for this 2022 he arrives at Deportivo Cali.

The native of Buenos Aires passed the medical exams and will now join the group to work this week for the debut of the league on January 23. Mosquera will face the Copa Libertadores, the League and the Cup.