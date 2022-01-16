The tennis player is deported from Australia after losing his legal battle

Novak Djokovic leaving the Park Hotel on January 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

The tennis player Novak Djokovic lost his last judicial attempt to stay in Australia and was deported this Sunday from the country on a flight to Dubai.

Three judges of the Federal Court of Australia unanimously dismissed his appeal, giving the Australian government the reason to cancel the visa of the Serb, who had entered the country without being vaccinated against covid-19.

The government argued that the 34-year-old athlete represented a public health threat.

As he prepared to leave, men’s tennis’ governing body, the ATP, said Sunday’s court ruling marks the end of “a very unfortunate series of events”.

During the court hearing on January 16, Djokovic’s defense argued unsuccessfully that the reasons given by the government to deport him were “invalid and illogical“.

Djokovic had been staying at an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, the same place he was taken to after his visa was first revoked after his arrival in the country on January 6th.

Novak Djokovic walking in the Melbourne airport, where he caught a flight to Dubai.

He had to play his first match this Monday, but now he will not be able to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne and win his 21st Grand Slam title, a record to beat whose only contender is now the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

“Extremely disappointed”

Djokovic has said he is “extremely disappointed” but respects the decision, made on the eve of their first match.

“I will cooperate with the authorities for my departure from the country”, he had said in a statement on Sunday.

The judges have said they will explain their reasoning at a later date.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison applauded “the decision to keep our borders strong and keep australians safe“.

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and they rightly expect the outcome of those sacrifices to be protected,” the politician said.

A group of supporters of the Serbian tennis player waiting outside the courtroom fell silent when the decision to deport him was announced. One of them told the BBC his summer would be “empty” without the 34-year-old competing in Melbourne.

Several supporters of the Serbian tennis star gathered outside the courthouse on Sunday and followed the news closely.

Djokovic brought the court case after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his ministerial powers to cancel his visa, arguing that the athlete’s presence in the country could stoke anti-vaccine sentiment.

It was the second time that his visa was revoked, after another judge annulled a first cancellation for not complying with the rules of entry into the country established with the pandemic.

“No one is above the law”

Sunday’s decision marks the end of a controversial plot of 10 days about Djokovic’s Australian visa.

There has been a lot of public commotion in Australia over the player’s attempt to enter the country without getting vaccinated against covid.

The federal government has repeatedly said that people must comply with the strict laws in place to deal with the pandemic and that “no one is above the law.”

Novak Djokovic is the number one tennis player in the world.

Djokovic, who is currently the number one tennis player in the world, originally received a medical exemption to enter Australia by two independent health panels: one run by Tennis Australia, the other by the Victorian state government.

The reason for that exemption, according to his lawyers, was that he had tested positive for coronavirus in mid-December.

However, he was detained by the Australian Border Force on January 5 for failing to comply with federal coronavirus requirements.

A judge later overturned that decision, but the government stepped in last Friday to revoke the visa again, saying doing so was of public interest.

a political battle

Despite the fact that Djokovic is not vaccinated against covid-19, has not actively promoted anti-vaccine misinformation.

However, Australian anti-vaccines have been using the hashtag #IStandWithDjokovic (I support Djokovic) on social media.

Djokovic had been training in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The legal battle over Djokovic’s visa has also become a political dispute in the country.

In his statement on Sunday, Morrison said the government was “prepared to take the necessary decisions and actions to protect the integrity of our borders“.

Separately, Australian opponent Kristina Keneally said Morrison had become a “laughing stock” by mishandling Djokovic’s case, questioning why the unvaccinated player was granted a visa in the first place.

Morrison and his government also faced negative comments from the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“He [Djokovic] he arrived in Australia on a medical exemption and was then treated poorly for 10 days. Why did they do it? Why did they do such a witch hunt against him? This is something that no one can understand,” the Serbian politician said.

British tennis star Andy Murray, who has known Djokovic since they were children and has competed against him for the sport’s biggest prizes, said the situation was “not good” for anyone.

“It seems like this all happened at the last moment and that’s why it became a disasterMurray told the BBC.

In his statement on Sunday, Djokovic said he was “uncomfortable” with the attention placed on him by the visa revocation.

“I hope now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love,” he said.

The Italian Salvatore Caruso, who is ranked 150th in the world rankings, will replace Djokovic in his match against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.