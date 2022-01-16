The UCLM offers a PCR in saliva, with the Hospital of Albacete and from Medicine in the city

The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) has created a sanitary cabinet to coordinate containment measures against coronavirus infection.

These include a Service detection by PCR from saliva. This test has been validated with the collaboration of the University Hospital of Albacete (CHUA) and is carried out in the Biomedical Instrumentation Service (SIB) of the UCLM located in the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete, as stated by the academic institution on its website.

The UCLM is using this service for the screening of the university community, but it is also available to the extra-university population for monitoring of COVID-19.

Advantages of PCR in saliva

detection capacity earlier than the antigen test.

high sensitivity , so it is effective in asymptomatic people.

more comfortable than diagnostic PCR because a nasopharyngeal swab is not used to collect the sample.

Results in less than 24 hours (which can increase if the volume of samples is very high).

Confidential statement of results by the UCLM medical team (by email).

The method was developed at Yale University (USA). It is a coronavirus PCR from saliva samples with a similar effectiveness to the diagnostic PCR performed from nasopharyngeal samples; but plus fast and convenient, and with a lower cost.

The robotic equipment for the processing of genetic material acquired by the SIB of the UCLM as part of its actions against the pandemic allows the handling of large volumes of samples.

UCLM offers this PCR service to the community as another tool effective than antigen testing for early detection and control of transmission. The medical office of the UCLM is in communication with the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha, which facilitates the access of positive cases to health tests to travel or process sick leave.

Limitations

Unlike PCR performed in clinical centers, it is not an official diagnostic method in Spain. Therefore, it does not have legal validity for the issuance of health certificates. Even so, its effectiveness in tracking coronavirus infection has been found to be comparable.

requests

Fill in this online form if you are a member of the UCLM university community, and your data will be sent confidentially to the UCLM medical team.

The UCLM website provides information on collection times and points, as well as how to contact the service to schedule collective collections, among other details of interest.