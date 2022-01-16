The US breaks a record with more than 145,000 hospitalized for covid-19

EFE

The United States today broke a new record for hospitalizations for covid-19, with more than 145 thousand people in health centers, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), at a time when the country has insisted on vaccination against the coronavirus, especially given the spread of the Delta and omicron variants.

The American health institution explained that in total there are 145 thousand 982 hospitalized patients in the country with covid-19, of which 4 thousand 462 are minors.

The amount exceeds 142 thousand 273 patients with covid-19 admitted on January 14, 2021, the highest number that had been registered so far since the start of the pandemic.

This record in hospitalizations coincides with the expansion of the omicron variant, which is already dominant in the United States, as well as in other nations.

In parallel, the country’s hospitals are facing staff shortages, because many health workers have been infected with coronavirus.

For his part, the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, declared yesterday the partial state of emergency after ICU admissions They will be doubled from December 1.

Northam’s order allows hospitals increase beds and give more flexibility in managing staff, in addition to expanding online health care.

In Texas, some 2,700 health professionals will be hired and trained to reinforce hospitals, and they will join the 1,300 reinforcement workers that have been sent to centers in the state, the chain said. CNN, which cited a statement from the state health department.

Meanwhile, Colorado activated a series of measures to deal with the health personnel crisis, such as not transporting patients under 60 years of age who do not have severe symptoms and without a high-risk history to hospitals.

