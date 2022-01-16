The young woman who inspired Brad Pitt’s famous film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ dies

It was in 1920 when a work was released that very few imagined would completely change the world, as it would come to revolutionize the world of cinema and confirmed the talent of one of the best actors in Hollywood.

But it was not until 2008, when the cinema signed Brad Pitt to star in the film called “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” inspired by the book by the American author F. Scott Fitzgerald of the same name.

Related news

And as expected, the incredible performance of Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband earned the film nominations for 13 Academy Awards, where it was crowned for Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The film reflects the life of a boy who suffered from a strange syndrome called Hutchinson-Gilford, a rare condition that made our children age without explanation.

The syndrome is the most severe state of progeria, that is, a rare genetic condition, which causes accelerated aging of the body’s organs and tissues, whose life expectancy does not exceed 20 years, and which on average is set at 13.

And although many would have thought that it was a Hollywood film, a young influencer suffered from this problem and has lost the battle at 15 years of age.

Since 2012, it was her mother, Natalia Pallance, who made her daughter’s story known through YouTube, as she encouraged her to become an influencer in her career.

Adalia Rose’s story

Just when the famous film that Pitt starred in 2008 was released, the life of a girl suffering from such a disease was revealed, who unfortunately lost the battle at only 15 years of age.

This is the young Adalia Rose Williams, who became known through the famous YouTube platform and was a celebrity in content creation on the web.

The little girl was born in Austin, Texas, and suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, which was developed in the film and had 70 million views and more than 2.9 million followers on her YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, the young woman lost her life and her mother was the one who announced the death of the teenager through her official Instagram account, since it was she herself who encouraged her to start her career as an influencer.

“On January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was released from this world. She went into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched millions of people and left the biggest mark on everyone who knew her…. The family now wishes to mourn this great loss in private,” reads the statement released on their social networks.

Follow USA Herald in Google news, do CLICK HERE