They are in free fall! Alberth Elis and Girondins de Bordeaux take a humiliating beating from Rennes in Ligue 1

2022-01-16

After three consecutive defeats in Ligue 1, Rennes overwhelmed Girondins de Bordeaux (6-0) at home this Sunday on date 21 of the French championship.

Rennes regained fourth place thanks to goals from Terrier (32), Bourigeaud (43), Laborde (61), Truffert (69) and a brace from Guirassy (89, 90+2). The five local scorers of French nationality.

Bordeaux remains in 17th place, out of relegation, but under threat from Lorient and Metz, just one point behind.