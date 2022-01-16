They are in free fall! Alberth Elis and Girondins de Bordeaux take a humiliating beating from Rennes in Ligue 1

2022-01-16
After three consecutive defeats in Ligue 1, Rennes overwhelmed Girondins de Bordeaux (6-0) at home this Sunday on date 21 of the French championship.
Rennes regained fourth place thanks to goals from Terrier (32), Bourigeaud (43), Laborde (61), Truffert (69) and a brace from Guirassy (89, 90+2). The five local scorers of French nationality.
Bordeaux remains in 17th place, out of relegation, but under threat from Lorient and Metz, just one point behind.
THE PARTY OF ELIS
Surprisingly, the catracho was not a starter this Sunday against Rennes, Vladimir Petković decided to leave him on the bench and put him in the 58th minute.
Elis entered when Bordeaux was losing 2-0, the entry of the Honduran did not change in any way the bad game Girondins was offering.
In this way, Alberth continues with seven goals in the season and has not been able to score since December 22 when he scored a brace against champions Lille.
On the next day they will face Racing de Strasbourg at home and they are bound to win, since their situation in the standings is critical.