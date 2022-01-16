They describe as embarrassing the mockery of Guardado about aggression against a Sevilla player

The Mexican celebrated with the rest of his teammates and threw a bottle at himself in the face as a mockery of Saturday’s incidents

Andrew Saved, player of Real Betis, was widely criticized for his celebration after his team’s victory over Seville 2-1 in the round of 16 Copa del Rey, and it is that the Mexican player imitated receiving a blow to the face and made fun of the impact he suffered Joan Jordan, player of Seville, this Saturday, after an object was thrown at him from the stands.

Andrés Guardado had a controversial gesture at the end of the derby against Sevilla. Getty Images



After the final whistle, Saved celebrated with the rest of his teammates and in the middle of the Benito Villamarín Stadium, the ‘Little Prince’ threw a bottle at himself in the face and threw himself on the grass while laughing along with his teammates, this in simulation of the incident of this Saturday.

After the action, the Mexican midfielder was widely criticized and insulted by fans of the Seville and other football fans, while heliopolitan supporters defended him and made it clear that the Sevilla team never wanted to play the match.

This Saturday, the original day of the match, a fan threw an object at Joan Jordan, defense of Seville, which hit him in the face and for which the game was suspended after going 1-1. This fact led the Royal Spanish Football Federation to suspend the match and resume it this Sunday behind closed doors.

However, on Saturday afternoon, players like Cristian Tello criticized the attitude of Jordán and the players of the Seville, whom they accused of not wanting to play.

“First of all I want to express my total rejection of any act of violence, the attitude of this “individual” does not represent our fans. On the other hand, those of us who were on the pitch have been witnesses at all times of what the rival has been looking for; DO NOT PLAY”, Tello said on his Twitter account, showing images of the players of the Seville.

“Minutes after the attack and before the game was suspended,” Tello added in another tweet where he posted a video of Jordán facing the Heliopolitan stands and raising his hand to his face in the form of a challenge.