“They don’t know how I cried”: Televisa actress regrets having been rejected for a new telenovela

Mexico City.- After testing positive for Covid-19, the producer Jose Alberto ‘El Guero’ Castro monitor from home the recordings of Crown of tears, a telenovela that returns 10 years later with the performances of its original cast.

However, the production of Televisa will not have the presence of the actress adriana louvier, who at the end of October 2021 confirmed that he would not participate in this second part due to previously agreed work commitments.

Margaret Magana Y Geraldine Bazan were two of the candidates to replace her, and after several tests and castings, she was the ex-wife of Gabriel Soto who stayed with the character of Olga Ancira.

After this news, Margarita had a chat with the public through the YouTube channel TL Novels, where she confessed that it hurt her a lot not to get the role, since it could have been her great return to soap operas after moving to Mérida in 2018 and dedicating herself to motherhood.

They don’t know how I cried, you don’t know how it hurt me because I had already worked with that production, because I had been with Alexander Nones (Teresa), so I kind of read it and understand it very well when it comes to acting,” he confessed

The great chemistry between the two made the casting flow better, but the result was not what was expected. “Like seeing him again and doing the casting with him was quite easy, I gave him all the desire in the world, I was one step away from being there,” he lamented.

Despite everything, Margarita Magaña is optimistic and believes that the ideal project will come to her. “It wasn’t the time, it wasn’t the character… I think I didn’t stay for a reason. It hurts to this day, but well… I’ve done castings, I haven’t stayed, I feel that even if we later want to, if you’re not here it’s because it’s my turn be at home right now with my children, with this wave of pandemic“, he explained.

Source: TV Notes