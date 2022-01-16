They kill a woman by pushing her to the subway tracks in New York

The man fled the scene after pushing the woman but turned himself in at a police station after an hour.

A man was arrested this Saturday after being accused of push a 40 year old woman at subway train tracks in New York City, United States.

“This was a senseless act of violence, absolutely senseless”New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference on Saturday.

As reported by the chain CBS, the police went to the scene after the man’s action was reported, but when arrived at the station 42ns Street Times, officers found a woman under a train with “severe trauma to his body.”

The police pointed out that the “incident was unprovoked” and that the victim had no prior interaction with the man who allegedly pushed her.



Getty Images

The man fled the place, but turned himself in at a police station in the city an hour after what happened, being arrested and charged with murder on the second grade.

A witness to the push stated that the man I was behind her first, but suspecting her attitude she withdrew, and then see that he pushed other people to the train tracks.

The NYPD is familiar with the suspect, who has had “three emotionally disturbed encounters” with the department.