They save the job for this trunk and Michel Leaño makes him a starter in Chivas

Marcelo Michel Leaño would repeat the Chivas line-up that won on the first day.

January 16, 2022 11:03 a.m.

Chivas Visit this Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Pachuca, meeting in which the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, will seek to obtain a good result that supports the good comments that his team generated after the first day of the tournament.

That is why, according to Record, Chivas would repeat the line-up with which he won the match against Mazatlán, which includes the right back Jesus Sanchez, one of the players most questioned by the fans of Chivas.

Marcelo Michel Leano I would have trusted him again. “Chapo” Sanchez despite the fact that last tournament he only used it in 3 of the 9 matches he led, but he would not have been convinced by the performance of Carlos Cisneros in the friendly match against Necaxa before starting the championship.

The numbers of Jesús Sánchez in Chivas

Jesus Sanchez He has played his entire career in Chivas, and despite criticism from the fans, the “Little chap” He has played 308 games with the Flock shirt, in which he has managed to score 6 goals and has given 19 assists, although he has not established himself as an indispensable piece in Chivas.