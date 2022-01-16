This bluetooth speaker has one of the most WTF designs? that we have ever seen

The Meizu PANDAER x Elvis XOG Platinum Unicorn Cyber ​​Speaker features a futuristic design, with an all-metal casing and a custom Unicorn Halo light effect.

One of the most popular gadgets for our smartphone along with wireless headphones and smartwatches are bluetooth speakers, since they allow us to listen to music and podcasts anywhere simply connecting them to our Android mobile or our iPhone

In recent years, a large number of bluetooth speakers have come onto the market. robust and waterproof that have really radical designs, but, without a doubt, this Meizu bluetooth speaker has one of the most WTF designs? that we have ever seen.

This is the Meizu PANDAER x Elvis XOG Platinum Unicorn Cyber ​​Speaker

The Meizu PANDAER x Elvis XOG Platinum Unicorn Cyber ​​Speaker is the latest device made by PANDAER, a sub-brand of the Chinese firm specialized in extravagant gadgets aimed at the youngest, to reach the market and the first thing that catches the eye of this desktop bluetooth speaker is its futuristic design in the shape of a “platinum unicorn” in which it stands out an all-metal casing and a custom Unicorn Halo light effect.

Beyond its peculiar design, the new Meizu speaker has two independent 48-millimeter speakers, a subwoofer, a bass amplifier and it has an audio delay of 80 ms, similar to that of the best wireless gaming headphones on the market, IPX5 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, a long-lasting battery whose capacity has not been disclosed with fast charging via a USB-C port, custom sound effects and an AUX connection.

The Meizu PANDAER x Elvis XOG Platinum Unicorn Cyber ​​Speaker will soon go on sale in China for a price of 1,499 yuan, about 206 euros to change, and everything seems to indicate that this desktop bluetooth speaker it will be an exclusive product of the Chinese market and will not reach Europe.

