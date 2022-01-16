This is how beautiful Doctor Polo from Case Closed currently looks

The brilliant Cuban-American lawyer and television presenter, Ana Maria Polo Gonzalez, over the years has shown that he has a great talent for the artistic world. In addition, in terms of her academic training, the popular host has a doctorate in law. Without a doubt, her most important role, and for which she is known throughout the world, is for being the presenter of the television program of Telemundo, Case closed.

The Doctor Polo as it is popularly known began to appear on television in April 2001 in the program couples room, broadcast by Telemundo. There she solved various cases between couples as an arbitrator. She is known for yelling at guests who are disrespectful to her, another person in court, or the law.

For its part, in 2005 the show was renamed as Case closed and the format was altered regarding the number of cases you can receive per program. As well as new sections were included within the show, where she helps educate the audience on a variety of topics related to Law. Along with the new format, a song was created for the show, the lyrics of which were written by herself.

However, this time the popular lawyer is a trend in various entertainment news portals by sharing a series of photos of her that show how beautiful she currently looks at 62 years of age. They were shared in his profile of his official account of Instagram a few hours ago.

In these photographs you can see Anna Maria Polo wear different looks that are made up of hats and that is why the protagonist of Case closed made the following confession: “Those who know me know that I really like wearing hats and I have a collection. What do you think they look good on me? #HeDicho #CasoCerrado #AnaMariaPolo.”