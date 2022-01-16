This is how beautiful Doctor Polo from Case Closed currently looks

Admin 55 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

The brilliant Cuban-American lawyer and television presenter, Ana Maria Polo Gonzalez, over the years has shown that he has a great talent for the artistic world. In addition, in terms of her academic training, the popular host has a doctorate in law. Without a doubt, her most important role, and for which she is known throughout the world, is for being the presenter of the television program of Telemundo, Case closed.

The Doctor Polo as it is popularly known began to appear on television in April 2001 in the program couples room, broadcast by Telemundo. There she solved various cases between couples as an arbitrator. She is known for yelling at guests who are disrespectful to her, another person in court, or the law.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The influencer who was encouraged to imitate Livia Brito live

A flirty video came to light where you see the influencer Kimberly Loaiza showing off …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved