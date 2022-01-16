This is how Seagate’s 1TB SSD designed for Xbox consoles works

We have been able to test for a few weeks the last Seagate external SSD created especially to get the most out of Xbox consoles. The first thing that is attractive about this SSD is its size, we are in front of a device that fits in the palm of your hand and that has a capacity of 1 TB.

This Seagate SSD can be used indifferently on Xbox One, Xbox Series or Xbox Series S, simply by using the built-in cable that comes inside the unit and connecting it to our console it will be ready to use. Another of the things that attract attention along with its minimalist design is a small green LED light that stands out on the front of the SSD, when it is connected this light will light up and give a personalized touch to our desktop.

Features of the Seagate 1TB SSD for Xbox

1TB of high-speed SSD capacity allows you to have the ultimate game vault without giving up any titles.

Design for Xbox means it’s compatible with Xbox Series X|S, all generations of Xbox One, and Game Pass.

Create an epic gaming environment with Xbox Green LED lighting.

A bold and refined design, created to match your Xbox.

The lightweight, slim, single-cable design makes it easy to take your entire library with you wherever you go.

Jump into the action with easy plug-and-play setup to install and play in less than two minutes without

need for extra tools. You’ll be able to game at full speed thanks to high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) connectivity so you never miss a beat.

Power up (no adapter needed) with the USB cable connected directly to your Xbox.

Protect yourself from unexpected data loss with 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for data recovery.

Enjoy peace of mind with our industry-leading 5-year limited warranty.

Where to buy?

The price of this SSD for Xbox is €269.99 as marked on the official Seagate page. Among different offers you can find it with a discount on its official price. Also, if what you are looking for is to directly expand the memory of Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, we remind you that you have the official 1 TB SSD available for these Seagate consoles, you can find this model on Amazon and it is currently a little below of its official price.