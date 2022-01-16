This is how the failure of the mobile manufactured by a toaster company is cooked, goodbye to the Balmuda Phone

The Balmuda Phone, that retro smartphone designed by a ‘premium’ toaster company from Japan, has crashed resoundingly in the mobile market forcing its withdrawal in less than 2 months.

We said a few weeks ago that the Balmuda Phone, an Android mobile designed by a Japanese toaster company, “wasn’t bad at all” at least in its concept, although the truth is that nothing could be further from reality Well, a few days after its launch, Balmuda has withdrawn the device from the Japanese market.

Apparently, already with the first reviews published and everything, from Balmuda they have realized that the smartphone had a problem related to non-compliance with certain technical standards in Japan, which together with initial sales failure It has made them rethink their strategy and take the Android phone off the market until further notice.

This has caused a cascade effect in Japan, because as colleagues from Reuters mentioned these days, Balmuda shares fell 10% in a matter of hours after the confirmation of the withdrawal of the Balmuda Phone, also raising the media dust and receiving harsh criticism from the sector:

from the announcement [de su entrada en el mercado móvil]Balmuda has notoriously lost his way. There is a growing sense of disappointment. Katsuyoshi Sakase, an analyst at Aizawa Securities.

The truth is that in at least concept, as we said before, the smartphone did not look bad with that design retro halfway between a Palm Pre and an HTC from when the Taiwanese ruled the industry, although the hardware of a Pixel 4a and the price closest to an iPhone 13 mini they didn’t help at all.

These were perhaps its biggest problems, since performance-cutting prices and mid-range hardware are not usually well received, although Balmuda’s strategies have always focused on the most premium with its appliances, looking for a differential design above functionality, and taking inspiration from the work of Steve Jobs, as the founder and CEO of the brand, Gen Terao, boasted a few months ago.

In this case, a differential design manufactured by Kyocera in plastic materials did not justify at all a price of 104,800 yen, about 910 dollars or 795 euros at the current exchange rate, so the disaster was a little less than sung.

Now we see how they approach their future from Balmuda, because the company’s shares had skyrocketed as soon as they knew the market that would manufacture smartphones, now falling sharply while they cook at the firm’s offices in Musashino, Tokyo, the answers to the failure of your first smartphone.

Balmuda sources publicly indicated, however, that the company is paying close attention to the market’s reaction to the phone, and that will continue to work to gain a better understanding of the industry and improve on your next steps in the mobile business.

From the company of Musashino, Tokyo, they affirm that they will continue to pay attention to the reactions of the market with their first phone and that they will work so that their following iterations are more successful in terms of sales figures.

We will have to see it, for now we leave you with some of the first analysis published in video to the Balmuda Phone, where you will see interesting things although certainly nobody wants to buy a mid-range phone at a high-end price… Or if?

